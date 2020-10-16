Walmart AMP, Walton Arts Center to host alternative Halloween activities

The Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP will be offering alternative Halloween activities for people to safely enjoy.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP will be offering alternative Halloween activities for people to safely enjoy on Halloween weekend.

On Friday (Oct. 30), the Walmart AMP will be hosting its final happy hour of the season. They will be featuring live music by Funk Factory, and a special drink menu that includes a fall-themed margarita, Long Island iced tea, and a Jello syringe shot. Happy Hour will be from 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Attendees to the outdoor happy hour on Choctaw Plaza are encouraged to come dressed in a Halloween costume for a chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to every show in the 2021 Walmart AMP concert series. Face masks and social distancing will still be required. A costume mask will not be considered a face mask. You may visit www.amptickets.com for details about CDC costume guidelines.

There is no entry fee but capacity is limited. Tables will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. You will have the option to reserve a table in advance for $25. 100% of all table reservations will be donated to support Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund and are tax-deductible and non-refundable. Table reservations for the Oct. 30 Halloween Happy Hour will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, and close 48 hours prior to the event. You can make your reservations by calling 479.443.5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com. Happy Hour at the AMP is presented by Bud Light Seltzer.

On Saturday (Oct. 31), two Halloween classic movies will be played on the big screen at the Walton Arts Center.

Hocus Pocus will play at 2 p.m. for $10 and The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8 p.m. for $15. For the 8 p.m. showing you can dress in a costume, bring your own props, or purchase a prop bag when you arrive for $10. You may visit waltonscenter.org for approved props.

For Sunday (Nov. 1), there will be a free special screening of the movie Coco at 1 p.m. in English and 6 p.m. in Spanish. This screening is presented in partnership with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and the traditional Mexican holiday of Dia de Los Muertos.

You can purchase your tickets now to Hocus Pocus and The Rocky Horror Picture Show or reserve your free tickets to Coco by calling 479.443.5600 or visiting waltonartscenter.org.

While large-scale performances are suspended through the end of 2020, smaller-scale intermission programming, including Saturday Cinema, is made possible in part by the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.