Walmart AMP to host July 4th fireworks display and concert

ROGERS, Arkansas — The Walmart AMP has announced a patriotic Independence Day celebration for July 4.

The ‘July 4th Fireworks Spectacular’ will feature a Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SONA) concert and a fireworks display sponsored by the City of Rogers.

SONA’s concert will honor our nation’s veterans and those who bravely serve in our nation’s armed forces while celebrating its beauty and grandeur.

The gates at Walmart AMP will open at 6:00 p.m, and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event will conclude with a 9:15 p.m. fireworks display.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday (June 1) at 10:00 a.m. with prices ranging from $3 to $35 but can be purchased now at a discounted price.