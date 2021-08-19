Some upcoming Walmart AMP shows requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Dave Matthews Band and the Counting Crows require concert-goers to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for their shows at the AMP.

ROGERS, Ark. — For the remainder of the 2021 season, the Walmart AMP will honor artists’ requests to require additional COVID-19 safety protocols for fans attending their shows.

The AMP says protocols may vary from artist to artist.

Those attending the Sept. 18 Counting Crows performance at the Walmart AMP must provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test (PCR or antigen) taken within 72 hours prior to entry or printed proof of full vaccination (final dose at least two weeks prior to the show).

Those attending the Oct. 13 Dave Matthews Band performance at the Walmart AMP must provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test (PCR or antigen) taken within 48 hours prior to entry or printed proof of full vaccination (final dose at least two weeks prior to the show).

Please visit www.amptickets.com for more information on these requirements.