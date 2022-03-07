Walmart AMP to host job fair to fill hundreds of positions

ROGERS, Ark. — The Walmart AMP is hosting a job fair to fill several hundred positions for the concert venue.
The job fair is on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.
The following jobs are open for those who want to apply:
- Food and beverage: bartender, cocktail server, beer tender, bar back
- Front of house usher, ticket taker, greeter
- Box office: day of show ticket window representative
- Local stage crew
- Facilities crew: housekeeping/custodial/janitorial
- Security: parking attendant, security staff
- Third party vendor: concessions attendant, artist catering server
The AMP is asking applicants to park in the north parking lot and follow the entry signs. Masks are required at the job fair.
If you're unable to attend the event, you can apply online.
