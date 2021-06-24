Walmart AMP implements clear bag policy for 2021 concert season

The AMP has implemented a clear bag policy in addition to other new health and safety measures for the 2021 summer concert series.

ROGERS, Arkansas — The Walmart AMP announced new policies for the 2021 summer concert season.

During the 2021 Walmart AMP season, all bags outside of the parameters below, will not be allowed inside the venue:

One bag that is clear plastic or vinyl and does not exceed 12”x6”x12”

OR One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar) AND a small clutch purse, no larger than 4.5”x 6.5”

All clear bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the venue.

Exceptions:

Patrons who need medical supplies or devices and members of the working media are not subject to the new bag policy, but will need to go through the bag check line at their entry gate for a thorough screening of the bag and the medical items.

The person requiring these supplies or devices must accompany the bag at all times. Media and medical exception bags will be tagged once cleared through security.