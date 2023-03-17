Walmart AMP hosting job fair this weekend

ROGERS, Ark. — Para español haga click aqui.
The Walmart AMP is hosting a job fair Saturday, March 18 from 12-4 p.m.
The retailer says it's looking to fill 250 to 300 seasonal positions for the 2023 season.
The available job positions are:
- Food and Beverage: bartender, bar back, beer tender, cocktail server, concessions zone supervisor
Box Office: day of show representatives
Production: local crew day of show, runners
Facilities: housekeeping, custodial, janitorial
Operations: usher, ticket taker, greeter
The job fair will be at the Walmart AMP located at 5079 W Northgate Road in Rogers. Attendees are asked to park in the North lot and follow signs to the entry gate.
If you are interested in applying for a job but are not able to attend the event, you can visit the Walmart AMP website, or click here.
