Walmart adds digital programs and skilled trades to Live Better U Program

The education programs will be offered to all part-time and full-time associates on their first day of employment at a cost of $1 a day.

On Wednesday (June 10) Walmart announced an expansion of its Live Better U (LBU) program to include in-demand skilled trades like plumbing, construction, electrical, HVAC and industrial and facilities maintenance.

As with Walmart’s debt-free college offering, learners who take advantage of the skilled trades workforce certificates or digital certificates will pay only $1 a day.

Most of these programs can be completed within one year or less, a move to meet people’s desire to gain skills quickly.

Along with skilled trades, the program is offering a variety of digital skills programs that will be available to undergraduate and postgraduate associates.

Julie Murphy, Executive Vice President of People of Walmart U.S. “By adding both digital courses and skilled trades to our education benefit, associates have access to even more in-demand skills so they can advance their careers, whether at Walmart or elsewhere.”

Part and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates will now be eligible to enroll in LBU starting on their first day of employment.

“One of the most exciting aspects of LBU is that those enrolled have significantly higher retention rates in their jobs at Walmart. Promotion rates are double amongst those who engage in an LBU program. Our goal in rolling back the eligibility date to the first day of employment is part of a strategy to engage associates on day one and identify these self-starters early in their Walmart careers,” said Murphy.

Since LBU first launched in June 2018, more than 25,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates from all 50 states have taken advantage of education offerings, including $1 a day college degrees and free high school completion.