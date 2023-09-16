Walk to End Alzheimer's event held in Fort Smith

Over 65 teams registered for the event this year raising more than $85,000.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The local Alzheimer's Association held a special event at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to the association, more than 6 million people in the U.S. suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer's Association addresses this crisis by providing education and support.

More than 350 people who helped raise money came out to take part in the annual River Valley Walk to End Alzheimers. The walk is held every year in over 600 communities across the country.

Over 65 teams registered for the event this year raising more than $85,000.

According to its website, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

