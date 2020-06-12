Walk, ride or skate: Christmas in Cline begins Dec. 18 in Clarksville

Go ice skating in the middle of Cline park, take an enchanted carriage ride or grab a cut of hot chocolate and walk through the "Trees of Light," beginning Dec. 18.

CLARKSVILLE, Arkansas — The City of Clarksville cordially invites you to "Christmas in Cline."

This family-friendly holiday celebration will take place nightly at Cline Park in Clarksville, beginning Dec. 18 with "Holiday on Ice," "Enchanted Carriage Rides" and "Trees of Light."

"Walk, ride, or skate, your night's gonna be great!" Christmas In Cline offers something to lift everyone's Christmas spirit, no matter the age. You see it in Hallmark Christmas movies and you can experience it at Christmas in Cline.

Families can grab a hot chocolate from one of the local vendors and take an ambient stroll through Cline Park on a brisk night, which will be lit ablaze with lights around its trees, rest on a hay bale and reminisce while enjoying the festive scene or take advantage of the perfect holiday photo opp for a Christmas keepsake to remember the night by.

What can be more magical than ice skating in the crisp night air to the sound of music on a rink located in the middle of the park and its dazzling Christmas lights? If you prefer to watch, parents and grandparents can sip on hot cholate while watching their children and grandchildren, making cherished Christmas season memories. The price to skate is $3 an hour, which includes skate rentals.

Loved ones can indulge each other and take a horse-drawn carriage ride under the stars, around the park, through the Trees of Lights and around the neighborhood as they share a blanket and listen to the sounds of hooves atop concrete. Carriages can comfortably seat 4 passengers.

Children can visit Santa's Mailbox to send their letters to him. All letters to Santa can be dropped off at Santa's mailbox in Cline Park and are guaranteed to make it to the North Pole in time for Christmas.

Christmas in Cline is hosted by the Advertising & Promotion Commission of Clarksville, Arkansas (APCCA), and with everything going on at Cline Park this year, APCCA has provided an opportunity for vendors to sell and distribute their products to all of our visitors, such as snacks and drinks, and are encouraging local artisans, churches, community organizations and local businesses to join in.

Schedule:

Dec. 18 - January 2 (closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas day)

Mondays - Thursdays: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fridays: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sundays: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Christmas in Cline on Facebook.