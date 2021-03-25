Walk-On’s celebrates grand opening of first Fort Smith restaurant

Award-winning restaurant, co-owned by New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees, will make its Fort Smith debut on March 29.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will soon serve its signature Taste of Louisiana to the Fort Smith community.

Located at 4306 Phoenix Ave., the new Walk-On’s restaurant will make its Fort Smith debut on March 29.

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere.

When the new restaurant opens, it will be the first Walk-On’s in Fort Smith, third in Arkansas and 51st system-wide.

The new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce at 10:00 a.m.

“We are so excited to celebrate our Fort Smith debut and bring Walk-On’s signature American and Cajun cuisine to the community,” said Franchisee Brandon Thompson. “There’s nothing like Walk-On’s in the area, so I’m confident that this new location will be a hit. We’ve hired 200 amazing team members and we’re all looking forward to opening and celebrating with everyone in our new community.”

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU.

Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States

The first 20 customers at Fort Smith's new Walk-On's will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees.

WATCH: Our Boss. Our QB.

Guests can enter a drawing during the restaurant's first full month of business for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year.

The winner will be announced the week of April 26.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.