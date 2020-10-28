Waldron Schools to dismiss an hour early remainder of fall semester

The modification is being made in order to provide educators with protected time to assist with the individual educational needs of both on-site and remote learners.

WALDRON, Ark. — Beginning on Nov. 2nd, Waldron Schools will dismiss all grades beginning at 2:00 p.m. each day for the remainder of the fall semester in order to provide educators with protected time to assist with individual education needs of both on-site and remote learners.

Children who are picked up from school will be dismissed one hour earlier but with the same procedure.

The school will remain open for any student that needs to stay at school until the normal dismissal time of 3:05, and after-school tutoring will still be provided Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 to 3:30.

The Boys & Girls Club will also be open directly after dismissal for students as well.

Staff contract days will remain the same, and teachers will continue to work their normal workday. If your child stays after the modified dismissal time, please make arrangements to pick them up on or before 3:15.

Superintendent of Waldron Schools, Daniel Fielding said, “It is my hope that this protected time will provide both onsite and remote students with specialized instruction opportunities from their teachers. This is an effort to try to meet the educational needs of all students regardless of their educational setting. We feel that at this time a dedicated slot for individualized assistance is necessary to accomplish this.”

The school will reevaluate the effectiveness and necessity of the modified schedule before the spring semester.