Tyson plant in Waldron temporarily closed for deep cleaning

The Tyson plant in Waldron located on 442 Plant St. has temporarily closed for deep cleaning.

WALDRON, Ark. — The Tyson plant in Waldron located on 442 Plant St. has temporarily closed for deep cleaning, according to Derek Burleson, spokesperson for Tyson. 

Burleson did not confirm if the plant was closed to be sanitized from COVID-19 or if there has been an uptick in cases at the plant. 

5NEWS reached out to the Arkansas Department of Health for comment, and they say they have not closed any Tyson plants and have not heard of any closures related to COVID-19. 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

