Waldron residents clean up after Monday morning flash flooding

WALDRON, Ark. — More than seven inches of rain fell in less than two hours Monday (Aug. 31) morning, flooding downtown Waldron.

Corner Mart was one of the businesses that had the most damage from the quickly rising waters.

“I was actually outside smoking a cigarette, and the next thing I know, the water is coming right up to my feet. It was in a rush, and I almost couldn’t hold my posture and stay in one spot,” Tina Severns said.

Severns says water was pouring inside the store, and she could barely keep up with getting the water out.

“I turn around and look, and my whole store is just flooded. I couldn’t even walk. I got five or six inches of water in through the store, so I was like what am I going to do now,” she said.

Down the road at Waldron Pentecostal Church of God, Pastor Konnor McKay says water got inside the main sanctuary and their multi-purpose facility. He says there were three inches of standing water in the multi-purpose facility, so they will have to replace some flooring.

“I know I’ve been here for 23 years, and I’ve never seen it this bad, and I’ve heard many others say the same thing. It was a flood that we were not expecting, and with more rain coming, our prayers are definitely with this community because the terrain of this area could definitely lead to life-threatening floods if more rain comes in,” he said.

An Arkansas Game and Fish Warden we spoke to says he had to rescue people from six different cars this morning, but thankfully no one was injured. They urge people not to drive on flooded roads and to go around.

The City of Waldron reminds everyone to use caution this evening as it gets dark because some standing water on roads may be hard to see.