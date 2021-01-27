Waldron Police respond to Mercy Hospital for a reported infant death

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital and the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

WALDRON, Ark. — Waldron City Police responded to a report of a deceased infant in Scott County.

According to records, police responded to Mercy Hospital Tuesday (Jan. 26) just after 1 a.m.

It was reported that the infant was unresponsive and had been transported to the hospital from an address inside of Waldron city limits.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital and the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

The Waldron City Police Department investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.