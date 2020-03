Waldron Police shared pictures of a man they are searching for and believe to be armed and dangerous.

WALDRON, Arkansas — Waldron Police are searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect is a white male, last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark-colored jeans, and no shoes.

The suspect is described as having dark hair, over six feet tall, and slender with tattoos on his hands, face, and neck.

Waldron Police shared pictures of the man they are looking for.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, please call 911 immediately.