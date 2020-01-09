Waldron cancels classes Wednesday due to flash flood threat

Flash flood warnings have been issued across the River Valley.

WALDRON, Arkansas — Waldron Public Schools (WPS) announced classes will be canceled on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Waldron continues to see rain on Tuesday after Monday's flash floods.

Scott County is currently under a flash flood warning.

WPS Superintendent, Daniel Fielding, says a makeup day will be announced at a later time.

