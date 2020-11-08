Voters decide to annex Bethel Heights into Springdale

81.2% (1,446) voted for the annexation while 18.8% (334) voted against.

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. — Voters in Washington and Benton Counties have approved the annexation of Bethel Heights into Springdale.

Voters placed their ballots to decide the fate of Bethel Heights, which is located in Benton County.

Most of Springdale is located in Washington County though, so elections took place in both areas.

Voting started this morning at 7:30 a.m and ended this evening at 7:30 p.m.

According to Jennifer Price, Director of Elections in Washington County, 81.2% (1,446) voted for the annexation while 18.8% (334) voted against.

A total of 1,780 people voted in both Washington and Benton Counties.

The Bethel Heights annexation conversation began over a sewage issue which many residents hope will be resolved if consolidated into a bigger city. While some residents living in Bethel Heights say they enjoy the small-town feeling and want it to stay how it is.

Kim Dennison with the Benton County Election Commission says either way, showing up and casting your vote is important.