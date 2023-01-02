Volunteers needed for Fort Smith Christmas Honors wreath pick-up

Volunteers, trucks and trailers are needed to help pick up and transport wreaths from the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Dec. 3, 2022, volunteers helped place wreaths on veterans' headstones for the 14th Annual Christmas Honors at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Christmas Honors is a nonprofit organization that places wreaths on the headstones of those who served our country every December. The program has grown to serve over 16,000 veterans in this act of kindness.

Volunteers are now needed to pick up the wreaths in preparation for next year's event.

Trucks and trailers are also needed to help with transportation. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Fort Smith Convention Center Hall C on Jan. 5, at 9 a.m.

For more information, click here or contact Todd McCorkle at 479-652-3553.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device