Volunteers needed to pick up wreaths at Fayetteville National Cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Volunteers are needed to pick up the Wreaths Across America (WAA) Wreaths at the Fayetteville National Cemetery on Jan. 9.

The event will be executed over four one-hour shifts beginning at 9 a.m. with the last shift starting at 2 p.m.

Due to the Federal and State mandated COVID-19 Social Distancing requirements, only 50 volunteers will be allowed for each shift.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public ceremony and officials will be unable to provide transportation vans to assist the handicapped. Space is limited and masks will be required.

The date and time periods are exclusive to the Fayetteville National Cemetery WAA Wreath Pick Up event. All other cemeteries participating in Wreaths Across America Wreath Pick Up will create their own schedule.

Click here to sign up to volunteer.

Parking space will be available at the Varsity House north parking lot located on Government Avenue. WAA Wreath Pick Up participants may park in the white spaces only. Unauthorized vehicles parking in the blue (premium) spaces will be towed at the owner’s expense. Vehicles with handicapped individuals will be allowed to drop off and pick up those with mobility issues at the Cemetery Gate, but must park in the Varsity House north parking lot.

Officials say at least one vehicle with a trailer per shift is needed to haul the Wreaths to the Dumpsters.

In the event of inclement weather on Jan. 9, Wreath Pick Up will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16 during the same time periods referenced above.