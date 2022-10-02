Volunteers needed to clean headstones after fire at Fort Smith National Cemetery

Fires swept through the Fort Smith National Cemetery, leaving behind rows of damaged headstones.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Volunteers are needed to help clean up after fires swept through the Fort Smith National Cemetery, leaving behind rows of damaged headstones.

Cemetery Director, Marshal Murphy, is asking community members to help clean an estimated 1,600 Gravesite markers that were damaged by the smoke.

The cleanup begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Murphy has a special "W e atherzyme" solvent, so all volunteers need to bring is a soft scrub brush. No wire brushes will be allowed.

Volunteers are asked to give as little or as long of their time as they can.

