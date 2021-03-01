Volunteers needed for wreath pick up in Fayetteville

Volunteers are needed to pick up the Wreaths Across America Wreaths at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

The event will be held on January 9 starting at 9 a.m. There will be four 1-hour shifts, with the last one ending at 2 p.m.

Due to COVID, only 50 volunteers are allowed per shift and no public ceremony will be held. No transportation vans to assist the handicapped will be available.

Masks will be required for the event.

To sign up click here or visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040F49AFA629A4F58-wreath.

Below is more information for those who plan to volunteer.

PARKING: Parking space will be available at the Varsity House north parking lot located on Government Avenue. WAA Wreath Pick Up participants may park in the WHITE spaces only. Unauthorized vehicles parking in the BLUE (premium) spaces will be towed at the owner’s expense. Vehicles with handicapped individuals will be allowed to drop off and pick up those with mobility issues at the Cemetery Gate, but must park in the Varsity House north parking lot.

NEEDED: At least one vehicle with a trailer per shift to haul the Wreaths to the Dumpsters.

INCLEMENT WEATHER PLAN: In the event of inclement weather on Saturday 02 January 2021, Wreath Pick Up will be held on Saturday 09 January 2021 during the same time periods referenced above.