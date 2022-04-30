Volunteer photographers capture smiles for free

The Photographic Society of NWA (PSNWA) and volunteers gave back to the community on Saturday, April 30, by taking free senior portraits.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High school seniors from around the area are getting ready for graduation. As the final preparations are made, one group wanted to be sure seniors had portraits to capture the special occasion.

“It means a lot to me,” said senior Haydee Garcia.

PSNWA held their annual Help-Portrait NWA – part of the global movement, Help-Portrait. The movement brings together photographers, editors, makeup artists, and stylists as they give back to their community by taking pictures and giving them to those who participate.

“Getting professional portraits done can range anywhere, you know, from $500 to $1,500 and even up to $2,000,” said photographer Jason Harrison. “We’re probably saving each student hundreds of dollars at least.”

By providing the services to the seniors, PSNWA not only captures the smiles and memories of the seniors as they get ready for the next chapter in their lives but also helps bring confidence.

“It’s a big confidence boost, and I think, for a lot of the folks that we serve, this is sometimes one of their first or one of the few times they’ve had professional photos done and I think it gives them something to be proud of,” said Harrison.

PSNWA Development Chairperson, Suzanne Harmon echoed the statement saying, “this is important for self-confidence, for self-esteem for those students and it’s certainly a way for our photographers to give back to the community.”

Once the photos have been edited, students will receive their portrait gallery from Saturday’s session also free of charge.

