Virtual option not allowed for all Fort Smith teachers with Dec. 7 professional development day

“Two people at an eight-foot (table) does not mean six feet distance. Bodies occupy a lot of space,” a teacher said.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A virtual option for a planned large Fort Smith Public Schools professional development event scheduled for Dec. 7 will only be available for participants needing to quarantine during the event.

School officials originally told Talk Business & Politics a virtual option would be available for all.

However, a social media response indicated that the teachers were told a virtual option was not available for all.

The school district on Tuesday (Dec. 1) confirmed to Talk Business & Politics that what the teachers were told is correct.

The district plans to hold a middle school kickoff professional development Dec. 7 in person even though total COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rose by 38.5% during November.

The kickoff was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed because of the COVID pandemic, said Dr. Ginni McDonald, FSPS director of secondary education.

The kickoff will include several professional development workshops designed to help prepare teachers for the new middle schools that will emerge with the 2021-22 school year.