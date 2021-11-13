Virtual event with Bentonville Mayor to discuss upcoming city events

Mayor Orman will discuss the lighting of the Square and the Bentonville Christmas Parade, among other city topics.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A virtual event with the Bentonville mayor, city staff, and guests will be discussing the lighting of the Square and the Bentonville Christmas Parade.

"Coffee with the Mayor" will be a one-hour conversation discussing multiple events in the city among other city topics.

Below is a list of other topics to be held in the event:

Frosty 5k

Lawrence Plaza Ice Skating

Wreaths Across American initiative

Bentonville Animal Services upcoming groundbreaking

How the community can help during the Holiday season

The virtual event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. Registration is required to receive a link.

To register click here.