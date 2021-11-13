x
Virtual event with Bentonville Mayor to discuss upcoming city events

Mayor Orman will discuss the lighting of the Square and the Bentonville Christmas Parade, among other city topics.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A virtual event with the Bentonville mayor, city staff, and guests will be discussing the lighting of the Square and the Bentonville Christmas Parade.

"Coffee with the Mayor" will be a one-hour conversation discussing multiple events in the city among other city topics.

Below is a list of other topics to be held in the event:

  • Frosty 5k
  • Lawrence Plaza Ice Skating  
  • Wreaths Across American initiative
  • Bentonville Animal Services upcoming groundbreaking
  • How the community can help during the Holiday season

The virtual event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. Registration is required to receive a link.

To register click here.

