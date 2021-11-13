Virtual event with Bentonville Mayor to discuss upcoming city events

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A virtual event with the Bentonville mayor, city staff, and guests will be discussing the lighting of the Square and the Bentonville Christmas Parade.
"Coffee with the Mayor" will be a one-hour conversation discussing multiple events in the city among other city topics.
Below is a list of other topics to be held in the event:
- Frosty 5k
- Lawrence Plaza Ice Skating
- Wreaths Across American initiative
- Bentonville Animal Services upcoming groundbreaking
- How the community can help during the Holiday season
The virtual event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. Registration is required to receive a link.
To register click here.