Virtual Candlelight Vigil to honor 2019 fallen heroes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s National Police Week, a time to give special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEMF) is hosting a Virtual Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday (May 13) at 7:00 p.m.

Officer Stephen Carr's name, along with all officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019, will be read at the vigil.

Register HERE to watch the vigil.

Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) is hosting ‘Virtual Memory Board,’ an interactive event to honor fallen officers.

The Virtual Memory Board event will be Thursday (May 14) at 7:00 p.m.

For more information click HERE.

Virtual Memory Board preview:

Each year, between 140 and 160 officers die in the line of duty and their families and co-workers are left to cope with the tragic loss.

C.O.P.S. provides resources to help them rebuild their shattered lives.

There is no membership fee to join C.O.P.S., for the price paid is already too high.

Today C.O.P.S. membership is over 52,000 survivors.

Survivors include spouses, children, parents, siblings, significant others, and affected co-workers of officers who have died in the line of duty according to Federal government criteria.

Learn more at concernsofpolicesurvivors.org.

On Friday (May 15) the Fayetteville Police Department will be sharing the National Peace Officer Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m.