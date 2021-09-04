Vintage Market Days taking place this weekend at Benton Co. Fairgrounds

The Market will feature more than 120 vendors from over 15 states and will be held at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville from April 9-11.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired 3-day-market offering original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, furniture, home decor, plants and more.

There will be food trucks at the event offering snacks and beverages, as well as pony rides, a petting zoo and live music.

Tickets are $5 to $10. To purchase, click here. Tickets will also be available at the gate.

Masks are recommended. Social distancing measures will be in place with wide aisles and a fully open-air event.

