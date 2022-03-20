Vintage Market Days comes to Bentonville in April

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Vintage Market Days is coming to Bentonville in April. Vintage Market Days is an event held in different communities several times a year.
The Spring shopping event will host over 130 premiere vendors from over 15 states from April 8-10 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Vintage Market Days features upscale vintage-inspired items. Here are just some of the things it features:
- Original art
- Antiques
- Clothing
- Jewelry
- Home décor
- Repurposed finds
- Handmade treasures
- Architectural salvage
- Outdoor furnishings
- Consumable yummies
- Seasonal plantings
There will also be live music along with food trucks serving things like smoothie bowls, stir fry, fried pies, gourmet fudge chocolates, hot and iced lattes, and more.
The event will also have pony rides for kids. Admission for kids ages 12 and under is free. Once a ticket is purchased, it is good for re-entry the entire weekend.
Below are the event hours and admissions information:
Friday, April 8 - Early Buying Event
Hours: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Admission fee: $10
Saturday, April 9 - Early Buying Event
Hours: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Admission fee: $10
Sunday, April 10 - General Admission
Hours: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Admission fee: $5
The Benton County Fairgrounds is located at 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd.
DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.
For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.