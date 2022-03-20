Vintage Market Days comes to Bentonville in April

The event will be held from April 8-10 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Vintage Market Days is coming to Bentonville in April. Vintage Market Days is an event held in different communities several times a year.

The Spring shopping event will host over 130 premiere vendors from over 15 states from April 8-10 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Vintage Market Days features upscale vintage-inspired items. Here are just some of the things it features:

Original art

Antiques

Clothing

Jewelry

Home décor

Repurposed finds

Handmade treasures

Architectural salvage

Outdoor furnishings

Consumable yummies

Seasonal plantings

There will also be live music along with food trucks serving things like smoothie bowls, stir fry, fried pies, gourmet fudge chocolates, hot and iced lattes, and more.

The event will also have pony rides for kids. Admission for kids ages 12 and under is free. Once a ticket is purchased, it is good for re-entry the entire weekend.

Below are the event hours and admissions information:

Friday, April 8 - Early Buying Event

Hours: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Admission fee: $10

Saturday, April 9 - Early Buying Event

Hours: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Admission fee: $10

Sunday, April 10 - General Admission

Hours: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Admission fee: $5

The Benton County Fairgrounds is located at 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.