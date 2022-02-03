Vigil to be held in Bentonville to support the people of Ukraine

All are welcome to attend the vigil that will be held on the Bentonville Square Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Inc. will be hosting a community-wide vigil to show support for the people of Ukraine.

All are welcome to offer support and prayers for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The vigil will be held on the Bentonville Square Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

The event will include music and prayer led by leaders of multiple faiths. Candles will be distributed to all those who attend as well.

Click here for more information.

