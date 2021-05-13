Padres fan knocks Rockies fan seemingly unconscious at game

Several tweets with footage from various angles show a younger man in Friars attire approach and punch an older man in the face.

DENVER — Content warning: The videos in this story depict violence and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Several videos circulating on social media Thursday appear to show a San Diego Padres fan knocking a Rockies fan out cold during a baseball game this week in Colorado. Footage tweeted from various angles show a younger man in Friars attire approach and punch an older man in the face.

In one 13-second clip shared on Twitter, the man on the receiving end of the hit appears to be unconscious as he falls onto other spectators and slumps over seats in the stands at Coors Field.

Several people are seen running towards both the puncher and punchee. The Padres fan is grabbed by several men and appears to be punched himself by at least one.

In another shorter video shown from another angle that originated on TikTok, the punch appeared to knock a pair of glasses off the Rockies fan's face.

In both clips, surrounding fans can be heard shouting after the punch lands.

San Diego fasho winning World Series. pic.twitter.com/G5ojD3QsFz — BIG MEX (@MexicoMerio) May 13, 2021

TMZ.com was among the first to report on the altercation saying it occurred Wednesday night during the sixth inning of the second game in a doubleheader the Padres were playing against the Rockies.

It was unclear what sparked the fight between the fans.

The Denver Police Department told TMZ Sports that officers responded to the scene but no arrests were made saying the person struck "did not want to press charges."