Video board on Dickson for Razorback fans to watch the Sweet 16 game Saturday a possibility

A video board on Dickson for Razorback for fans to watch the Sweet 16 game on Saturday is a possibility.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — There could be something new coming to Dickson St. as the Razorbacks make their way through the NCAA Tournament.

The University of Arkansas (UA) could be giving fans a new way to watch the game.

Fans are thrilled to see the hogs make it to the sweet 16 after decades, so win or lose, locals say there is still much to celebrate, and we might be able to watch the game without having to find a seat inside.

A tweet Wednesday afternoon made mention of a video board going up on Dickson St. Shortly after, UA Associate Athletic Director Taylor McGillis Replied to that tweet saying UA hopes to make this a reality.

“People will come out and watch it, celebrate or drown their sorrows if they need to, we are always happy when the hogs are doing great”

Aaron Schauer, owner of The Piano Bar, says no matter the outcome, it is a win that the Hogs made it to the Sweet 16 game, and he's looking forward to seeing if the screen pops up on Dickson Saturday night. He says he still has limited capacity at his bar, but he is ready for everyone to come out.

"At least we made it to the sweet 16 for the first time in a long time, so either way it’s a reason to celebrate and we are very excited for the Razorbacks,” said Schauer.

Tim Farrell, the owner of Farrells Lounge, said the Hogs have some exciting players and it's great that UA is trying to bring more people outdoors to watch the game since it's such a big deal to have made it this far for the first time in 25 years.

“We haven’t seen them go this far in so long, but they are such an exciting team and they get better and better every week and I hope they continue that, get better and better, and see how far we can go,” said Farrell.

5NEWS reached out to McGillis on Twitter for more information about plans for the viewing screen but has not yet gotten a response.