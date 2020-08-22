Vian Police Chief, officer fired during a city council meeting on Friday

The former police chief told 5NEWS his termination was connected to a pursuit in the town earlier this week.

VIAN, Okla. — The Vian Police Chief and another Vian officer were fired Friday (Aug. 21) during a city council meeting.

The Vian City Council members went into an executive session during a board meeting at 12:30 p.m. Friday, and when they returned, former Police Chief Mike Fisher and officer Wade Ranes were fired.

Fisher told 5NEWS another officer also resigned from his position in support of their release.

The City of Vian has not responded to request for comment or FOIA request for documentation as of Friday, Aug. 21., but Fisher said he was questioned about a pursuit that happened in town a few days back.

Fisher says he was told he did not let the city administrator know about the incident in a timely manner following city policy. Fisher disagrees that the city policy does not address such issues.