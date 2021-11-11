Veterans Day parade held at Central Jr. High in Springdale

Hundreds of students lined up as veterans and community members drove through the Central Jr. High School campus.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Veterans Day is a day where people all across the country celebrate and honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

Central Jr. High in Springdale held a drive-thru parade to thank veterans for their service Thursday, Nov. 11.

Hundreds of students lined up as veterans and community members drove through the school campus. Eighth-grade student Emily Butler says it’s a day she loves to celebrate.

“Our veterans did so much for us to keep our country safe so it’s really great we can show our appreciation for them,” Butler said.

History teacher Mande Wray says they’ve been looking forward to this day.

“For the past week we’ve been making posters the band has been practicing we’ve been trying to decide what to wear,” Wray said.

Students wore red, white and blue as they thanked and cheered on those who have served our country.

“It’s students getting a chance to just voice their appreciation and realize that they live in a country that gives them freedoms and opportunities every day to attach those freedoms with the sacrifices others have made and give thanks for those,” Wray said.

Students not only honored strangers and their sacrifice, but they also remembered loved ones who served and are no longer with us.

“It means a lot to be out here because I know these people did the same thing they did and it really makes me happy to celebrate them,” Butler said.

The parade began at 9 a.m. Thursday morning and ended at 10 a.m.