Veterans Day 2020 - Discounts for Military Service Members

In honor of Veterans Day, several businesses in Arkansas and Oklahoma are offering discounts and deals.

ARKANSAS, USA — Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and many businesses and restaurants in Arkansas and Oklahoma are honoring service members with an array of free meals, discounts and other well-deserved perks.

Most discounts listed below will require proof of a military ID. If there is any confusion, we recommend calling the business ahead of visiting.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced that U.S. military veterans and gold star families will be granted a lifetime of free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the department of the Interior.

Applebee's:

Applebee's is welcoming all active-duty and veteran military members to visit their local restaurant to enjoy a complimentary entree from a selection of items.

Bed Bath & Beyond:

Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase on Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings:

Buffalo Wild Wings is honoring America's heroes with a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

Chili's Grill & Bar:

Chili's is offering service members a free meal from a selected menu on Nov. 11.

Cici's Pizza:

Cici's Pizza is offering a free adult buffet for veterans with military ID - coupon available here.

Cracker Barrel:

Cracker Barrel will be celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Denny's:

Veterans can enjoy a free "Build your Own Grand Slam" at Denny's from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Dickey's BBQ Pit:

Veterans can get a free pulled pork classic sandwich at participating Dickey's BBQ Pit locations on Nov. 11.

Dollar General:

Service members and their family members get 11% off total purchase in-store or online on Veterans Day.

Dunkin':

Veterans and active-duty military service members will receive a free donut at participating Dunkin locations

Golden Corral:

From Nov. 1 until Nov. 30, Golden Corral will be giving free meal and beverage cards to all active duty members and veterans. The voucher can be redeemed once through May 31 during lunch or dinner on Mondays through Thursdays.

Khol's:

Kohl’s is doubling its Military Monday discount of 15% to offer all active and former military personnel, veterans and their families 30% off purchases from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

Krispy Kreme:

Krispy Kreme will be honoring veterans on Nov. 11 by giving them a free doughnut and small coffee, hot or iced.

Little Caesars Pizza:

Veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse:

All active duty and retired military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all of Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

Office Depot:

All active-duty and retired military personnel get 25% off in-store purchases between Nov. 11 and Nov. 13 - this coupon and military ID required.

Outback Steakhouse:

Veterans can enjoy a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage on Veterans Day. Outback Steakhouse will also be offering 10% off to all service members, police officers, firefighters and first responders with valid ID.

Qdoba:

Service members can enjoy some Mexican fare at Qdoba on Veterans Day with 50% off any entrée.

Red Lobster:

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu.

Starbucks:

Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks on Nov. 11.

Target:

Veterans, active-duty military members and their families can get 10% off in-store or online order. Customer must first register at www.target.com/circle/military to confirm eligibility.

