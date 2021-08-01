Veteran Fayetteville attorney Christy Comstock is Arkansas’ newest federal magistrate judge

Comstock had always wanted to be a judge, inspired by federal clerkships early in her career.

ARKANSAS, USA — In a law career spanning nearly 30 years, attorney Christy Comstock became one of Arkansas’ most formidable trucking defense attorneys — if not the nation.

“She had a national following in transportation law,” said Fayetteville attorney Robert L. (Bobby) Jones III, a partner at Conner & Winters whom Comstock considers one of her significant mentors.

Earlier this year, Comstock realized that ambition when the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith appointed her a federal magistrate judge.

The eight-year appointment, announced by Chief Judge Susan Hickey of the Western District, started May 1.

With roughly 3 million residents, Arkansas has two federal districts, nine magistrate judges and 11 district judges. Comstock serves in the Western District’s Fayetteville Division, which has offices in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building.

Two other federal magistrate judges are in the Western District — one in Fort Smith, Chief Magistrate Judge Mark Ford, and one in Texarkana, Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant.