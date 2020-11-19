VERIFY: Is Springdale using CARES Act funding to purchase a gun range for the police department?

If the Springdale City Council approves it, the department will purchase the property for $600,000 using money from the city’s general fund.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The City of Springdale is looking to purchase an indoor gun range for its police department to use for training, but there was some confusion about where the funding is coming from.

The Springdale Police Department has been looking to purchase a gun range and hasn’t had one of its own in more than two decades. The department has always had to use shared ranges like the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

“Right now, we struggle to find a place to go shoot. You know we need to make sure our officers are equipped, not only for lethal force encounters,” said Springdale Lt. Jeff Taylor said.

Strum’s Indoor Range in Springdale is for sale and if the Springdale City Council approves the purchase the department will have its own place to train less than a mile from the station.

Taylor says they will also use the range to train for non-lethal force encounters like training with tasers and spray. They will also train there on how to deescalate the situation.

“To have that where we can use that not only once or twice a year, but we can use it anytime day or night is going to be a huge benefit, not only for the police department but in return that’s going to benefit the citizens of Springdale,” he said.

If the Springdale City Council approves it, the department will purchase the property for $600,000 using money from the city’s general fund. There was previously some confusion that the money would come from CARES act funding but Mayor Doug Sprouse says that’s not the case.

“The funding will not come for the CARES Act money, it will come from our general fund," Mayor Sprouse said. "The CARES money again, we received was reimbursement from money out of our general fund that we had already paid."

Sprouse says the city received $2.9 million in CARES Act funds which they used to replenish the general fund after paying the salaries of first responders during the pandemic.