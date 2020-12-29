VERIFY: Can at-home remedies help treat COVID-19?

Doctors say if you're sick with the coronavirus, sleeping on your stomach can help to distribute oxygen more easily.

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A post is going around online with tips to treat COVID-19 at home, but doctors say not all of the remedies listed can actually help treat the virus.

If you're sick with the coronavirus, the post suggests sleeping on your stomach. Infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital, Dr. Ali Hassoun, says this is actually called proning and can help to distribute oxygen more easily.

Dr. Hassoun said, "We usually recommend it in those who have pneumonia with COVID, and it's been shown it can be actually helpful to improve their oxygenation and reduce complication."

The post says to not lay back in recliners for the same reason. Dr. Hassoun says sitting back in a recliner should not be a problem.

According to the post, people with COVID-19 should wake up every two hours and walk for 15 to 30 minutes no matter how tired they are. While walking and moving your arms and legs during the day can prevent clots, Dr. Hassoun says rest is still very important.

"We really want them to rest at night," said Dr. Hassoun. "From 10 o'clock to 6:00 am or 7:00 am, they shouldn't be doing that every two hours."

The post encourages drinking smoothies of blueberries, strawberries, bananas, honey, tea, and peanut butter. It also says to eat certain foods like eggs, bananas, and avocado for potassium.

Dr. Hassoun explains that having a healthy, nutritious diet can help with immunity but says there is no one food that can cure COVID symptoms.

The post adds that drinking fluids with electrolytes will help. Dr. Hassoun says people sick with COVID-19 can simply hydrate with water, but if the person is experiencing vomiting or diarrhea, then drinking fluids containing electrolytes is a good idea.

The post goes on to list several things not to do. It says to not drink anything cold and to avoid drinking milk and eating pork. Dr. Hassoun says all of these are false claims.

Dr. Hassoun recommends eating more easily digestible foods if you are sick, but there are no foods or drinks you should stay away from completely.

If you test positive for COVID-19, Dr. Hassoun says it is always good to check with your doctor about what is best for you.