The accident happened 1.1 miles west of U.S. Highway 71.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident took place on I-49 in Benton County Saturday (Nov. 20) afternoon.

According to IDrive Arkansas, this happened 1.1 miles west of U.S. Highway 71.

The accident is currently impacting outside northbound lanes.

No further details have been released at this time.