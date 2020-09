The one-vehicle accident happened where Massard Road meets the new stretch of Interstate-49.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews are working an accident that caused one vehicle to go up in flames in Fort Smith.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the one-vehicle accident happened where Massard Road meets the new stretch of Interstate-49.

Mitchell says there was one person in the vehicle, and they received CPR at the scene.

The person's identity, condition and the cause of the accident are unknown at this time.