Vehicle ends up in creek after accident in LeFlore County

One man is in the hospital after suffering a vehicle accident in LeFlore County.

One man is in the hospital after suffering a vehicle accident in LeFlore County.

Tanner R. Edwards, 23 was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on State Highway 59 when he departed the roadway to the right, going over the retaining wall and coming to rest in a creek.

He was taken to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau, OK by LeFlore County EMS. Edwards is being transferred to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK.

Edwards was admitted to the hospital in serious condition with injuries to the head, trunk internal and external, both arms, and both legs.