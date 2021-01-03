Car drives through Dollar General in Centerton sending one person to the hospital

One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle ran into a Dollar General store in Centerton this afternoon.

CENTERTON, Ark. — One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle ran into a Dollar General store in Centerton this afternoon.

According to the Centerton Fire Chief, Matt Thompson, the car ran into the storefront and knocked over cabinets and cash register.

This happened around 2:30 Sunday (Feb. 28) afternoon at 111 Commercial Street.

Three people were checked for injuries and the person who was transported to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

The fire chief believes this was an accident and not related to a drunk driving incident.

Centerton Mayor, Bill Edwards, posted a notice on Facebook informing the public that the store would be closed until further notice.