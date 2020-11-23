Vehicle break-in causes one Fort Smith family business to shut down

Two suspects were caught on camera breaking into vehicles at 2nd Chance Appliances in downtown Fort Smith.

The suspects made away with some personal property, but in an attempt to hotwire and steal the vehicles, they made both the 2nd Chance Appliance work trucks un-drivable.

Owners say they cannot operate their business without their work trucks, and this damage is devastating. Owners say they will have to cover this cost out-of-pocket.

“We have a lot of customers, clients and accounts that depend on us and we’ve had to put them off,” says owner Kendall English.

Unable to bring enough revenue, the family-owned business had to send home five employees.

“They’ve hurt us deep, because we don’t charge a whole lot for our services and insurance doesn’t cover everything,” says English.

The English family has filed a report with Fort Smith Police, and they want justice for their small business.