Vandals destroy Fayetteville memorial, family of victims looking for answers

A Fayetteville mom is heartbroken after vandals destroy a memorial site for two teens killed in a car crash. She is looking for answers on who did it and why.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville mom Natasha Gutierrez is left frustrated and confused after someone destroyed her son and his girlfriend’s memorial site.

“I just don’t get why someone to do something like this,” Gutierrez said. “They were amazing kids, they were happy.”

Her son, 18-year-old Christopher Gutierrez, and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Atalaya Thompson died in a single-car accident in May of 2019, days before Chris was set to walk the stage for high school graduation.

Natasha went through the City of Fayetteville to place the memorial on old wire road. The families of Chris and Laya come here every holiday season since 2019 to re-decorate the memorial.

“Seasons change, but feelings don’t,” Christopher’s step-father Ron Lee.

In the three years of having the memorial, they’ve never had a problem with it. However, on January 24th, they came to remove the Christmas decorations and found them destroyed.

“It’s like rage and heartbroken, “said Lee, describing the emotion he felt seeing the destroyed memorial. “How could somebody do a heinous thing like this.”

“I just couldn’t believe that someone could do something so evil,” Gutierrez. “Like, whoever did it, did it with rage.”

Although vandals destroyed her son’s memorial, Gutierrez wants the vandals to know they are forgiven.

“I just want to know why, you know,” Gutierrez said. “At first, I was mad, but I can’t hold that inside, I just want to know why. Like, why would you do that? Like why you would come and steal stuff from a memorial site?”

She is looking for the vandals. She went to Fayetteville P.D. for help. However, there are no working cameras in the area to help them catch the vandals.

The family also wanted to thank the community for their support and donations to the memorial.

