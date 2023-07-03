Crawford County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

Ethan Lynn Fenton was last seen on July 3, 2023.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has reported 17-year-old Ethan Lynn Fenton as missing as of July 3, 2023.

Fenton was last seen in the Pine Hollow Drive area of Van Buren. He is 5'5” and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. According to his missing person flyer, he was wearing gray camouflage shorts, a gray long-sleeve t-shirt, and flip-flops.

If you have any information about Ethan Fenton's whereabouts please contact the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at 479-474-2261.

