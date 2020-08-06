Van Buren student has confirmed case of coronavirus

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has notified the Van Buren School District (VBSD) officials that one of its students has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Health department officials will notify any students or staff who may be considered close contacts.
VBSD wrote, “For the privacy of the students and staff, VBSD will not be sharing any personal information publicly. We are committed to providing a safe environment and will follow the guidance provided by the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Education in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health.”