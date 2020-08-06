Van Buren student has confirmed case of coronavirus

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has notified the Van Buren School District (VBSD) officials that one of its students has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

VBSD wrote, “For the privacy of the students and staff, VBSD will not be sharing any personal information publicly. We are committed to providing a safe environment and will follow the guidance provided by the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Education in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health.”