Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

Van Buren police say a Silver Ford truck pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3.

VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Can-Am is black and orange and they say the stock photo they shared of a 2020 Can-Am Maverick X3 is for reference only.

No further details about this incident have been released.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Sgt. Jay Baker at 479-471-5081. Callers may remain anonymous.

