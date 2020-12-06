Van Buren schools announce plans for in-person graduation ceremony

VBSD is requesting approval from state agencies to host an in-person graduation ceremony on July 18.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — On Friday (June 12) the Van Buren School District (VBSD) announced plans for a traditional graduation ceremony.

VBSD is requesting approval from state agencies to host an in-person graduation ceremony on July 18.

Following the Governor’s decision to proceed with Phase 2 of lifting COVID-19 restrictions, VBSD is in the process of submitting a graduation application with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Arkansas Department of Health.

VBSD announced the tentative date of the commencement in order to help families plan.

Due to the event being contingent on agency approval, VBSD cannot announce the planned location for the commencement or share event details at this time.

If approved VBSD will continue with the planned date of July 18 and inform seniors and staff of all necessary details.

If the request for an in-person ceremony is denied, VBSD will look at alternative methods to celebrate the success of this year’s senior class.