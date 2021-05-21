Van Buren School District postpones graduation ceremony due to rain

The event has been rescheduled for Saturday (May 22) at 9:00 a.m. at Blakemore Field.

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — The Van Buren School District (VBSD) announced its commencement ceremony originally scheduled for Friday (May 21) has been postponed due to the potential for rain and severe weather.

Students will need to report to Van Buren High School at 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Buses will leave to go to Blakemore Field at 7:30 a.m.

The VBSD will post additional parking and shuttle service options later this morning. Families are encouraged to arrive at Blakemore Field early Saturday.