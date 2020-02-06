VBSD Education Foundation to honor ‘Top 40’ graduates tonight

Graduates will be honored at a special drive-through ceremony where they will be presented with gifts in celebration of their high academic performance.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Education Foundation will continue its longstanding tradition of honoring the ‘Top 40’ graduates at a special drive-through ceremony Tuesday night (Jun 2).

The students will be recognized in the Van Buren High School (VBHS) parking lot.

Members of the VBHS and District Administration team, as well as members of the Education Foundation's Board, will present the top 40 graduates will special shirts, yard signs, and other gifts in honor of their high academic performance.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and social distancing guidelines will be observed.