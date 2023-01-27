Project Prevent hosting statewide contests to address nicotine use in youth

The contest invites local students to address tobacco and nicotine use among youth.

ARKANSAS, USA — Project Prevent is hosting its Annual Spring contests, Drawing for a Difference and My Reason to Write. Project Prevent is a statewide youth tobacco prevention coalition in Arkansas.

The contest invites local students to address tobacco and nicotine use among youth. This year's theme is "Be an influencer". Project Prevent says this is an opportunity for students to let their voices be heard and influence others to live tobacco and nicotine free.

Students in Kindergarten through third grade can submit artwork and students in fourth through sixth grade can write essays.

There will be first, second and third-place winners for each grade. Prizes are as follows:

Drawing for a Difference (K-3rd grade):

1st Place: Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite 2nd Place: Bedroom LED Light Set

Bedroom LED Light Set 3rd Place: Deluxe Art Set

My Reason to Write (4th-6th grade):

1st Place: Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite 2nd Place: Beats Headphones

Beats Headphones 3rd Place: Bluetooth Speaker

Submissions can be entered via email, fax or mail.

Email: TaylorLB@archildrens.org

Fax: 501-364-5230

Mailing address: Arkansas Children's Hospital, Attn: Project Prevent, 1 Children's Way, Slot 669, Little Rock, AR 72202

The deadline to submit is April 7 at 5 p.m.

For more rules and guidelines, click here.

