Van Buren police want to locate a missing 16-year-old boy

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is trying to find a missing male juvenile.

16-year-old Jimmy Christopher Lambert was last seen in Van Buren on Aug. 6 and was wearing a dark gray hoodie and dark-colored basketball shorts.

Jimmy is five feet six inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He has dark brown wavy hair and blue eyes.