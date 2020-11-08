Van Buren police want to locate a missing 16-year-old boy

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is trying to find a missing male juvenile.
16-year-old Jimmy Christopher Lambert was last seen in Van Buren on Aug. 6 and was wearing a dark gray hoodie and dark-colored basketball shorts.
Jimmy is five feet six inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
He has dark brown wavy hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Jimmy’s whereabouts, please contact Lt. Stephen Staggs at (479) 471-5022 during regular business hours or at (479) 474-1234 after hours.